BUTTE, Mont. - The First Annual Butte Days Events and Parade will take place on Aug. 27 and 28.
According to the All Veterans Court Inc., the event will take place at 1800 Meadowlark Lane in Butte.
A Comedy Show Friday night will feature local and national talent, including Justin James, a hypnotist from Las Vegas.
“Butte Days annual parade plans to feature a section of parade entries dedicated to the memory of some of Butte’s famous and infamous characters,” the All Veteran’s Court release said. “This year we are featuring Kookie Roberson. Kookie is a member of the Butte community who not only was an advocate for those that service in our armed services, but she was a supporter of equality and inclusion among many people. Kookie passed away this year but her community service, compassion, and friendship to so many is unparalleled.”
The event will start with a parade from First Citizens Bank on Harrison Avenue to Meadowlark Lane, followed by a Classic Car show, a flag presentation by members of the Armed Services visiting from Malmstrom AFB. A Drag show is also planned and will feature local talent, performers from five states and a special performance from Elliott with two 2’s from Season 13 of Rupal’s Drag Race.
The All Veteran’s Court (AVC) announced George and Mary Anne Skuletich as the Honorary Grand Marshal of the butte Days Parade.
“George is a recently retired member of the Butte Police Department and he and his wife are active supporters of veterans in our communities,” AVC said. “Our Honorary Service Member for Butte Days is Vietnam Veteran Pat Pannell. Pat’s daughters Dawn and Pam nominated Pat to honor his service and to provide a veteran, who has returned from war, and deserves the long overdue recognition of a grateful community.”
More information can be found on the All Veterans Count Inc. Facebook here.