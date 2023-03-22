ANACONDA, Mont. - Inspectors intercepted a boat with a mussel contamination at the watercraft inspection station in Anaconda, marking the first mussel-contaminated boat of the 2023 season.
A Facebook post from Protect Our Waters Montana said the boat was reportedly last in Lake Michigan in Wisconsin in September 2022 and was on its way to Townsend, Washington.
Protect Our Water Montana reminds boaters it is required to stop at all open watercraft inspection stations, whether the boat in transportation is motorized or not motorized.
Those buying used boats should make sure the boat is clean, dry and drained before bringing it into Montana.
Boats from out-of-state are required to be inspected before putting it in Montana waters, and nonresident boats must have an AIS vessel prevention pass before putting it in Montana waters.
