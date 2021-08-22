WISDOM, Mont. - Highway 43 will be temporarily closed starting Monday for bridge replacement.
The work is part of a previously rescheduled closure of the highway to replace two of the Trail Creek Bridges.
Highway 43 will be closed 24 hours a day from mile marker 7.5 to Wisdom starting Monday, Aug. 23, through Thursday, Aug. 26.
A second closure is anticipated from Sept. 13 through Sept. 16.
The road is expected to reopen to traffic on Friday morning during each closure.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, they initially scheduled the bridge closures in July, but plans were changed due to the Trail Creek Fire that started on July 8.
"We've been coordinating with local fire agencies, and the Trail Creek Bridge construction closures have now been rescheduled," said MDT Engineering Project Manager Jeff Harrison. "We'll continue to update the community if any changes take place. The MDT travel info website is another great resource to view the most up-to-date information on road conditions and closures in the Big Hole Valley and statewide."