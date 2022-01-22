First responders "Fill the Boot for Hulk," raise donations for Butte kid fighting cancer

BUTTE, Mont. -- Butte, America is a community that gives back. The people who live in the Mining City are always willing to help a neighbor in need, even when that neighbor is a superhero himself, the Incredible Hulk.
Six-year-old Michael Schow, known by his friends and loved ones as "Hulk," has had a lot of fighting to do in his young life. He and his family are in Salt Lake City until the end of January, while he receives radiation treatment for his third battle against cancer.
Meanwhile, back home in Butte, the community is helping him fight back. On Saturday morning in the Walmart parking lot, a number of Hulk's friends from the various fire departments, including the Home Atherton Fire Department, Centerville VFD, and Terra Verde VFD, held a fundraiser called "Fill the Boot for Hulk," literally filling their work boots with donations to help Hulk take down cancer for the third time.
"He absolutely loves his first responders," said Emily LeCoure, the event organizer and wife of one of the firefighters. "He loves all the firemen, all the policemen, and he just gets super excited when it comes to things like this."
All proceeds from "Fill the Boot for Hulk," as well as other charitable donations and events around town, are going to the Schow family to help pay for treatment. Hulk's father Michael says, with all the financial help, they're going to be able to make it through.
"Even if you can donate 50 cents, anything helps anybody," LeCoure said. "When there is something catastrophic or something that happens, we all come together no matter what. We're just a great community."
The Schow family says they're overwhelmed with gratitude for the support that the community has shown, but you can still lend a hand to Hulk in his fight.
There are a number of ways to donate:
- Visit Mountain West Federal Credit Union at 400 E Park St. and ask to make a donation to Hulk
- Contact Emily LeCoure on her Facebook page and ask to make a donation
- Donate to Hulk's GoFundMe page
