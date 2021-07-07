PHILIPSBURG, Mont. - A fisherman was killed after being struck by a tree.
At 2:14 pm emergency responders were dispatched to Upper Rock Creek, west of Philipsburg, about five miles west of the Kyle Bohrnsen bridge, for a report of a fisherman who was struck by a tree Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson said.
The fisherman, a 53-year-old Colorado man, died as a result of blunt force injuries at the scene.
According to Sheriff Dunkerson, high winds were reported in the area at the time of the incident.
At this time the sheriff’s office is investigating the incident and the name of the individual is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.