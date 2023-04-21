ENNIS, Mont. - As more spring-like weather is moving in, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks recently reopened the Valley Garden and Burnt Tree Hole fishing access sites.
The sites were closed for flooding and ice jams on the Madison River back in December and January.
FWP says flooding conditions have subsided, and public use of boat rams can resume.
If you’re planning an outing to the Valley Garden Fishing Access Site,FWP is warning of ice still impacting the latrine, and it will remain closed until maintenance can be completed after the ice has melted.
Recreationists are reminded that as river flows rise this spring, keep in mind that dangerous river conditions can arise suddenly, and access roads can also be impacted.
You can check if a closure is still in place at a fishing access site, or find out waterbody restrictions here.
