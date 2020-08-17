BUTTE, Mont. - A prominent Butte business owner and former candidate for chief executive was arrested over the weekend after his bar stayed open past 12:30 AM, the time Governor Steve Bullock has mandated bars to close as part of COVID-19 restrictions.
Officers say when they tried to clear the Party Palace bar around 12:45 AM, owner Ted Deshner used a loudspeaker to tell patrons to stay inside and start a riot instead. Deshner ran to become Butte's chief executive earlier this year but did not make it past the 2020 primary election.
Butte law enforcement say they continued trying to work with the 49-year-old, but he kept telling customers to riot.
Deshner was arrested for obstructing justice and booked at the Butte Detention Center but has since been released.
According to the Montana Standard, the bar was shut down peacefully after Deshner was booked.
In a video posted to Facebook by Deshner's son Ted Aron Deshner, the business owner is seen being arrested and walked outside of the Party Palace by an officer into a waiting police car while handcuffed.