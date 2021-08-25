WHITEHALL, Mont. - A free talk about Montana’s spirited places will be held at the Lewis and Clark Caverns on Friday, Aug. 27.
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), the talk, titled “Spirit Tailings” will weave a ghostly web through a thought-provoking journey to Montana’s most spirited places.
“Like the tailings left by Montana's early placer miners, the "tailings" presented by speaker Ellen Baumler explore the leftover traces of Montana's haunted heritage,” FWP said in a release. “A herd of ghost horses, a restless artist, spirits of Virginia City's vigilante past, a ghostly legacy of Lewis and Clark, and other true tales will leave you looking over your shoulder all the way home.”
This will be the final presentation in the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park’s annual Friday Summer Speakers Series.
The talk will be held Friday, Aug. 27 at 8:00 pm.