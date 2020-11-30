BUTTE, Mont. - Friends of a Butte coffee shop owner are asking for your help after a burglar broke into the business last week.
According to the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department's Facebook page, someone broke into the Humble Bean Coffee and Mountain View Coffee some time on either Thursday night or Friday morning.
The organizer of the GoFundMe page is looking to raise funds to help the owner of the Humble Bean get back on her feet. At last check, $485 of the $2,500 goal has been raised.
If you have information regarding these crimes, please contact dispatch at 406-497-1120 or you can call Crimestoppers at 406-782-7336.