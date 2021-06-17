TWIN BRIDGES, Mont. Fishing in the lower Ruby River has been closed again due to low flows and high water temperatures.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the closure extends about 14 miles, from the Duncan District Road crossing downstream to the confluence with the Beaverhead River.

This is the second time this year a fishing closure has been implemented in this section of the Ruby River.

The closure is designed to protect fish that become more susceptible to disease and mortality when conditions, such as low flows and high water temperatures, combine with additional stressors.

According to FWP, flows in the Ruby River at a U.S. Geological Survey gauge near Twin Bridges dipped below 20 cubic feet per second on June 16, well below the fifth percentile of historic daily flows for that date, which is 45 cubic feet per second. Water temperatures also exceeded 73 degrees for three consecutive days from June 13 to 15.

The flow and temperature values reportedly meet the established criteria for closing the portion of the river for fishing.

FWP says low flows and high water temperature have been primarily driven by low snowpack, water supply and inflows to the river. In addition, dry conditions are expected to continue throughout the summer.

“From a fisheries perspective, we’re at historically low trout abundances in the lower Ruby,” said Matt Jaeger, FWP’s Hydropower, Native Species and Beaverhead-Ruby Program Manager. “So that, in combination with poor snowpack and low precipitation leading to low flows and high temperatures, is why we feel an angling closure is warranted.”

The closure of the Ruby River between Duncan District Road and the confluence with the Beaverhead River will remain until daily average flows exceed 40 cubic feet per second for seven consecutive days, or until Oct. 15.