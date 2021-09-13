BUTTE, Mont. - A full-scale emergency response exercise is planned for the Bert Mooney Airport (BTM) Tuesday morning.
The exercise will be from 9-11 a.m. and will not cause any delays or interruptions to normal operations.
Commercial airports, such as BTM, are required to hold an emergency preparedness exercise by the FAA every three years to maintain their Part 139 Airport Certification which allows commercial flights to operate out of the airport.
Several agencies from the region will assist evaluate the exercise.
Response will be conducted by the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff’s Office, and Butte-Silver Bow Department of Emergency Services.
Medical support will be provided by St. James Medical Center, and A-1 Ambulance Service. Additional support will be provided by the 15-90 Search and Rescue Team.
“The intent of this exercise is to enhance BTM’s working relationship with multiple local agencies and test their ability to deploy proper personnel and resources,” a post to the Butte-Silver Bow Government Facebook said. “Multiple emergency agencies from around the City-County and region will assist and evaluate the exercise.”
From 9 a.m. until about 9:30 a.m., no traffic will be allowed on the section of Mount Highland Drive between Blacktail Lane and Elizabeth Warren.
People are asked to make plans to use an alternate route during the Bert Mooney Airport Full Scale Exercise.