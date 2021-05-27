BUTTE, Mont. - Butte-Silver Bow is holding a COVID-19 vaccine sweepstake for people getting their COVID-19 vaccines.

Butte-Silver Bow Health Department says those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be to win $10,000 and $5,000.

There will be two $10,000 winners and three $5,000 winners.

The first drawing for two $10,000 prizes and three $5,000 prizes is June 24, and winners will be announced every Thursday continuing through Sept. 30.

Those eligible for the sweepstake include all Butte-Silver Bow residents who are fully vaccinated, meaning you have had all your COVID-19 shots, before the date of each drawing. People do not need to sign up to enter the sweepstake.

If your number is drawn you must agree to accept the award in your name, allow your name and award amount to be publicized and complete a W-9 reporting form. Minors must have a parent/legal guardian with them with identification accepting the award on behalf of the minor.

If you decline any of the requirements, the health department says your number will be withdrawn from all future drawings and your name will not be disclosed.

Individuals whose numbers are drawn may only win once.