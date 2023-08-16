The following is a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
PHILIPSBURG, MT – Granite County entered Stage 1 fire restrictions on August 15, and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks followed the county’s lead in placing fire restrictions on its properties.
FWP property in Granite County that is now under Stage 1 restrictions includes Granite Ghost Town State Park and Bearmouth, Gillies Bridge, and Drummond Fishing Access Sites.
Under Stage 1 restrictions, building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire at FWP sites is not allowed. Smoking is prohibited except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is cleared of flammable materials. Recreationists may use a liquid petroleum gas or propane stove or fire pit that can be turned on and off in areas cleared of flammable materials.
These restrictions at FWP sites will be in place until further notice. Due to dry conditions and high fire danger, FWP urges people to use caution while they are out recreating.
For more information on fires and current restrictions, please visit www.mtfireinfo.org
