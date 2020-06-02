BUTTE- In Butte-Silver Bow County, the big item on the ballot Tuesday night was the primary election for Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive.
According to the Montana Secretary of State’s website, 12,893 votes were cast for Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive and the top two candidates moving on to the general election are J.P. Gallagher and current Chief Executive Dave Palmer.
The chief executive's race was a five-way race between five butte natives including Gallagher, Palmer, Tom Cronnelly, Brendan McDonough and Ted Deshner.
Gallagher is the county's Parks and Rec. director and he received 36 percent of the votes with 4,627 votes. Chief Executive Dave Palmer received 25 percent of the votes and got 3,265 votes.
Only the top two candidates advance to the general election, meaning Palmer and Gallagher will face off in the general election on November 3.
Gallagher has been the Parks and Rec. director since 2015 and was the principal of Whittier Elementary School in Butte before that.
Palmer has served on the Council of Commissioners for 20 years, off and on, before he became Chief Executive in 2016.
The Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive is responsible for approving or vetoing all council bills. The job also includes oversight of city-county operations which includes a budget of over $130 million and over 450 county employees.
The county also approved a one-mill levy to fund economic development efforts in Butte-Silver Bow County by 63 percent.
All election results can be found on the Montana Secretary of States website.