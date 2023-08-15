DEER LODGE, Mont. - Wildlife officials are investigating Tuesday a mule deer buck that was shot and abandoned off Old Stage Road west of Deer Lodge.
A release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said the deer poaching happened sometime between late Wednesday Aug. 9 and early Thursday, Aug. 10.
According to FWP, the public providing leads on wildlife crimes similar to this one often help them get solved.
Anyone with information is asked to visit myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont or call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668).
Those who provide information may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
