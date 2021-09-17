Game wardens seeking info on poached bull elk near Butte

BUTTE, Mont. - A bull elk was poached near Butte last week, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
In a Facebook post, FWP Region 3 said the elk was killed and abandoned on private property along North Browns Gulch Road 5-miles northwest of Butte.
Witnesses reported they heard gunshots around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. FWP said witnesses saw a pickup truck shining a light on the dead elk, then leaving the area towards Hail Columbia Road.
The vehicle was described as being a dark color with "Chevrolet" on the tailgate and a silver Delta toolbox in the truck bed, FWP said.
FWP is asking anyone with information to call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Those who report information may remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.