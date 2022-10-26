Gianforte, Butte-Silver Bow County sign fentanyl, opioid crisis declaration

BUTTE, Mont. - Gov. Greg Gianforte and Butte-Silver Bow County officials have proclaimed Tuesday a fentanyl and crisis in Butte-Silver Bow County.
A release from the governor's office said Gov. Gianforte met with Butte-Silver Bow County Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher to sign the crisis declaration, created in a roundtable meeting Gov. Gianforte held in Butte-Silver Bow in early October.
Butte leaders spoke to Butte's fentanyl task force confronting the increasing problem, joining associates in business, health care, treatment, law enforcement, local government, faith and education.
“Like so many Montana communities, Butte has seen an alarming rise in fentanyl and opioid use and, as a result, a tragic loss of life,” Governor Gianforte said in the release. “They’re stepping up to get the word out that one pill can kill, and we’re proud to stand with them as we work statewide to protect our communities from these deadly drugs.”
“Butte-Silver Bow, like many communities is being hit hard by the increase in opioid/fentanyl overdoses and deaths,” Chief Executive Gallagher said in a release. “In August, I called for an emergency community meeting to address this epidemic facing our community. With the support of local leaders, school leaders, businesses, and citizens, we will be executing a plan of action with many work groups to combat this crisis.”
“The first of many strategies will be to launch a six-month hard hitting social media and advertising campaign that will go live in early November sponsored by the Town Pump Foundation,” Gallagher continued in the release. “Our community has always been known for our Can-Do attitude and sprit. It is our hope that what we create will be a model for other communities to follow. I appreciate the support and the Governor and his willingness to help in our efforts. We are all in this together!”
