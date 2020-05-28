BUTTE-During the coronavirus pandemic, golf has come increasingly popular among both advanced players and beginners, in Montana, looking to get out of the house and enjoy some fresh air.
In Butte, the Highland View Golf Course opened in mid-April for the season. Manager Mark Fisher says in his 19 years working at the course, this has been the busiest April and May he has ever seen.
He says roughly 150 to 200 people are golfing each day at Highland View and that is about a 60 percent increase from this time last year.
Fisher says while golfing is a safe outdoor activity during the pandemic, they've limited the number of people in the club house, carts are sanitized after each use and tee times have been spread out to ten minutes apart.
He adds reserving a tee time ahead of time is required so they can keep track of the people that use the course for the CDC.
During phase two, Fisher says they're excited to start up golf leagues in mid-June and the clubhouse will be fully open to the public and seating will be spaced out in the clubhouse for proper social distancing.
"I mean this is the best thing for people because you're out in the open air and we're practicing social distancing, so people can get out and enjoy some outside activities and just enjoy life again," said Fisher.
Fisher adds construction began on Wednesday, on the new Highland View Clubhouse and if all goes as planned the new and improved clubhouse is expected to be complete by Christmas.