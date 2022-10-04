BUTTE, Mont. - One pill can kill: That's the message that the fentanyl action team in Butte is looking to share, as it combats what has been described as the community's, and the state's, biggest crisis.
An epidemic that has already killed 35 Montanans and five Silver Bow County residents in 2022 has grown among perhaps the most susceptible population: children.
Father, Patrick Berretta of Butte decided it was time to take action when noticed local youth falling victim to the crisis.
A phone call to the chief executive's office has since turned into the fentanyl action team, a collaboration between the government, law enforcement, schools, businesses and others to put a stop to a quickly spreading problem.
"I believe that Butte-Silver Bow is really leading the state in community-based efforts to fight this fentanyl crisis," said Governor Greg Gianforte, who headed the action team's meeting on Tuesday. "We've got to tackle this crisis head-on. This is an all-hands-on-deck moment for Montana."
And potential solutions are coming from all areas.
In addition to drug seizure, the sheriff's department has recommended a treatment program in its detention center, while health care providers are looking to make overdose medication like Narcan more readily available.
Perhaps most notable is the combined business effort headed by Town Pump to launch a shock campaign targeted at the youth on social media, spreading awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.
Whatever the strategy is, prevention, intervention, and recovery are all key.
"We need to get drugs off the street, and I just applaud the work that law enforcement has been doing," Gianforte said. "We also need to make sure addiction recovery and mental health services are available for those individuals who find themselves trapped in addiction."
As the action team continues to look at solutions, they'll be taking their next steps later this month with training at the next meeting on Oct. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.