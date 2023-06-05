BUTTE, Mont. - Gov. Greg Gianforte recently used a line-item veto in House Bill 5, removing $6 million in funding to build a new cottage at the Southwest Montana Veteran’s Home.
This cottage would have allowed space for 12 more residents to move in, bringing the facility's total up to 72.
The nursing home is operated by the Department of Public Health and Human Services. Past projects on the home were funded with a mix of state and federal funding.
This bill would have had the state foot the $6 million budget, instead of the mix.
Sen. Ryan Lynch, who represents Butte, said the bill originally called for a mix of state and federal funding. But after discussions with legislative staffers who were working with the DPHHS, it was recommended they change to state-only funding.
That change came in the Senate Finance and Claims Committee.
“My understanding is that they weren't sure if there was federal money available… But after talking to some of the legislative staffers who had been staff who've been working with Department of Health and Human Services, they actually requested that we just put in all state funding,” Sen. Lynch said.
The governor addressed the line-item veto in a letter to the legislature:
Second, working with lawmakers, we proposed $1 million in state funding for the Southwest Montana Veterans Home Sixth Cottage, with the intent that the federal government would provide matching funds. The federal government provided 65 percent of the funding and the State of Montana 35 percent for the construction of previous cottages.
House Bill 5, however, appropriates $6 million for the project, leaving Montana taxpayers crossing our fingers that the federal government might reimburse us once we’ve spent the money. That, however, is not a wise strategy, and I will not hold my breath that the federal government will repay the state any portion. A more fiscally responsible approach is to allocate the state’s portion of the project and secure federal funds for the balance, as we have done in the past. Therefore, I hereby veto the following:
$6,000,000 DPHHS Southwest Montana Veterans Home Sixth Cottage (Section 3(1))
I look forward to working with legislators to fund this very worthy project more prudently and responsibly in advance of the next regular legislative session.
At this point, Sen. Lynch says the line-item veto would need a veto override from the state legislature to pass and reinstate the funding.
Dave Williamson, chair of the Southwest Montana Veterans’ Home Foundation, said if they do not get the funding, the home will have to wait two more years and put it on another bill then.
“Which means another two-year delay to get the project, which means instead of $6 million, we’re probably going to need 7 or 8 because of inflation and labor costs and whatnot,” he said.
Sen. Lynch said the governor has the ability to apply for federal funding for the project through the DPHHS. Nonstop Local reached out to the governor’s office to ask whether that is true and if he has any plans to do so. A statement from his office says the federal funds previously in the bill were central to the project and the Senate Finance and Claims Committee rejected the original approach he wanted.
