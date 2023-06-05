Governor Gianforte Welcomes $80 Million Dvele Manufacturing Plant to Butte

The following is a press release from the Office of the Governor.
BUTTE, MT– Governor Greg Gianforte today celebrated the groundbreaking of the Dvele modular home manufacturing plant in Butte, projected to create nearly 500 good-paying Montana jobs.
Representing an $80 million investment by Dvele, the new facility will support the production of affordable workforce housing in Montana.
“With our business-friendly environment, unmatched quality of life, and Montanans’ strong work ethic, Montana is emerging as a hub for innovative job creators like Dvele,” Gov. Gianforte said.
“Dvele’s investment is fantastic news for Butte and our entire state, especially as we work to increase the supply of affordable workforce housing in Montana.”
Founded in 2018, Dvele has designed, manufactured, and built over 270 modular homes throughout the U.S. and Canada. The homes are built and shipped out for placement in a shorter timeline than traditional housing construction, costing about 30% to 40% less.
The new 45,000 square foot plant in Butte is expected to create 300 manufacturing plant jobs and 180 field jobs.
Dvele co-founder and CEO Kurt Goodjohn said, “When I first met the governor he told us that Montana was open for business, and he meant it. Where we are today, it’s great to say that Dvele is now open for business in Montana.”
Dvele joins a growing list of businesses which have recently expanded or relocated to Montana.
“We’re making Montana the best state in the country to do business. Through economic growth, business development, and job creation, we’re boosting our local economies and addressing our state’s greatest needs,” Gov. Gianforte added.
Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher added, “In government, the best output is made through public-private partnership. This is a great example of that at work, to provide a solution one of our greatest needs — housing.”
Driven by increased consumer demand, rising inflation, and national supply chain breakdowns, the cost of building a new home has soared, with private residential construction costs skyrocketing 18.4 percent nationally between March 2021 and March 2022, according to the Census Bureau.
Last summer, Gov. Gianforte launched a diverse, bipartisan Housing Task Force to provide recommendations to make housing more affordable and attainable for Montanans.
