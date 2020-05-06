BUTTE-The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department ordered the cancellation of all events with ten or more people during the first phase of reopening, however the two exceptions are graduation ceremonies for Butte High and Butte Central Seniors.
The Butte Central High School class of 2020 will celebrate their high school graduation on May 17 at St. Ann's Parish in Butte.
Principal J.P. Williams says they met with the Governor's Office, the health department and their own administration to come up with a plan for graduation that follows proper social distancing.
Williams says 37 students will graduate and each student will be able to bring about 4 guests to keep the ceremony under 250 people.
He adds, anyone that isn’t feeling well the day of the ceremony is asked to stay home and masks are recommended for the ceremony.
Although the ceremony will be shortened, Williams says they're excited to still celebrate the class of 2020. "In life you can find reasons to celebrate and share joy with each other as a community and this why these graduation ceremonies are so important," said Williams.
He adds the ceremony will be live streamed for family members not at the ceremony.
The Butte High School graduation ceremony will be on May 27 at the Butte Civic Center.