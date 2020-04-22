BUTTE-Animal shelters, food banks and humane societies across the state are teaming up to ensure no pet goes hungry during the coronavirus outbreak.
On Wednesday afternoon, a truck with 22,000 pounds of pet food arrived in Butte, to supply food for shelters, humane societies and food banks across Montana.
The supply is part of a Greater Good Grant the Humane Society of Western Montana received to help, not only residents struggling to feed their pets in Missoula, but pet owners across Montana.
Executive Director for the humane society, Marta Pierpoint says the goal is to keep pets fed and in their homes all over Montana.
Summit Beverage in Butte volunteered their warehouse facility to store the food, so shelter and humane society workers from across Montana can come to pick it up.
Pierpoint says workers will pick up the food in Butte and also some will be brought to Missoula for smaller organizations.
She adds it’s important to come together and help those in need, including pets during these tough and uncertain times.
“It's part of our mission to keep pets in their homes and the reason is because we know that makes people happier and healthier and this is a time when people need all the support they can get,” said Pierpoint.
She encourages anyone struggling to feed their pet during the virus outbreak to contact their local shelter or humane society for assistance.