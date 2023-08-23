BUTTE, Mont. - The Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority is looking for proposals for local projects in four categories: Historic Preservation; Festivals and Events; Health Initiatives; and Community and Economic Development.
The City-County of Butte-Silver Bow announced a total of $300,000 is available for Community and Economic Development projects, $175,000 for Festivals and Events, $75,000 for Historic Preservation projects and $35,000 for Health Initiatives.
Applications will be accepted through Oct. 2 and recipients will be announced during the 2023-2024 winter.
If you are interested, you can download an application from the Butte-Silver Bow SARTA website.
Those who are looking to apply but do not have any grant writing experience can attend a grant writing workshop on Sept. 7 at Noon or Sept. 13 at 5:15 pm at the Butte Public Archives.
For applicants unable to attend, one-on-one assistance is available by appointment. Please contact Julia Crain at 406-497-6264 or jcrain@bsb.mt.gov to schedule a time to meet.
