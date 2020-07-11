BUTTE-In the Mining City, a group called Montana Magic Makers challenged the community on Saturday to help clean up the city with an appliance rally, Saturday morning.
Montana Magic Makers formed just a few months back after seeing a need to clean up the community and especially junk appliances.
Founder Marcy Joyce says many residents expressed to her they couldn't afford to dispose of old appliances or they didn't know how to and that is why the group decided to host the rally.
On Saturday morning residents brought their old refrigerators, lawn mowers, grills and more to Pacific Steel and Nordic Refrigeration to be recycled.
Joyce says she appreciates the companies support to make this happen. Throughout the morning, the group and volunteers collected about 100 appliances at the two locations.
Joyce says they even had door prizes and raffle tickets for people that brought appliances.
She adds this wouldn't of been possible without the community support and Joyce says there are a lot of great reasons to participate in events like this one. "It increases peoples physical health by getting them out and about and doing things, it helps the environment which also helps physical health and then there’s studies that show emotional health, physical health and crime are all improved when our communities are cleaner," said Joyce.
Butte's Alley Rally was canceled this year due to the pandemic and Joyce says her group will be hosting their own version August 1 to 16 behind the Butte Plaza Mall and people can bring garbage, electronics and other items to recycled.