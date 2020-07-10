WISE RIVER-On a quiet ranch in Wise River this week, Mighty Oaks Warriors Program based in California hosted it's first retreat in Wise River for active military, first responders and veterans.
The retreat was all this week at the Freedom Ranch for Heroes and seven veterans and first responders from around Montana and surrounding states received the free program.
Mighty Oaks is a faith based program that helps veterans and others overcome their daily challenges and the long term effects of trauma and PTSD.
The men did classes, tried out fly fishing and enjoyed the ranch throughout the week, all to help them live better lives in the future.
The group even hosted a small graduation ceremony on Friday for the warriors. West Coast Facilitator for Mighty Oaks Jamie Warner says with Montana's high veteran population, it's important to give these warriors the support they need.
"What we see that comes from this is, that renewed purpose, I've got so much to fight for, so much to live for and so much to move forward for and we get them to want to fight for their families, fight for their marriages and lead in their communities and in their homes," said Warner.
There will be a second program at the ranch in two weeks and the group also has women's programs, marriage support and other programs for veterans in need.
For more information on the sessions or to support the program you can head over to their website.