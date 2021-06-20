WHITEHALL, Mont. - A guided hike through the Greer Gulch Loop Trail is being offered by Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park staff on June 26.

“This area boasts a unique level of habitat diversity that cannot be found elsewhere in the park due to its location in an intersection between dry scrubland, riparian forest and conifer forest,” a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says. “The hike will focus on the natural aspects of the trail, and taking some time to slow down and notice the little details as you are out experiencing nature.”

The hike will be Saturday, June 26 at 1:00 pm starting at the visitor center and last about 2 and a half hours, covering a two-mile loop on park trails.

Participants should bring sturdy hiking shoes, clothes for a variety of weather conditions, water and a light snack for the trail. If you are interested, you can sign up by either emailing Zack Story at zack.story@mt.gov or calling the caverns at 406-287-3541.

There is a $4-per-person fee that will be paid ahead of time, and there will be no refunds available after purchase. Participants are asked to please call the park by Friday, June 25, to reserve a spot for this event.