LEADORE, Idaho - The 14,745 acre Hayden Fire is burning west of Leadore, Idaho, close to the Montana border.
As of Friday morning, the fire is burning in steep and difficult terrain with spruce/subalpine fir containing a heavy dead/down timber component.
The fire started July 19 and is 18 miles west of Leadore. The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.
Evacuation zones have been identified ahead of time by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Department in coordination with the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Great Basin Team 7.
The U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Department of Lands and Bureau of Land Management in east-central Idaho began Stage 1 fire restrictions, just after midnight Friday morning.
