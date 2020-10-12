BUTTE - Headframe Spirits is giving the Butte community the opportunity to help craft their locals drinks, by asking for apple donations for cider and brandy through the month of October.
Any Butte-area resident with apple trees on their property are welcome to bring apples to the distillery, or can call Headframe Spirits to pick them up.
"This is interesting times and everyone needs a little happiness in life," says Reade Huddalston, head of production. "What I love about my job is that I get to make something I see people enjoy and something I see people have fun around."
Huddalston also says that the donation event and selling of the apple-based beverages will benefit the Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation Department.
Apple cider and brandy will be available in the spring, and will be available at the Headframe tasting room located on 21 South Montana Street in uptown.