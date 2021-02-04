BUTTE, Mont. - The health board voted unanimously to amend the COVID-19 restrictions and allow businesses to remain open until 12:30 a.m during the Thursday meeting.
County bars, restaurants, breweries, distilleries, and casinos will be allowed to stay open longer.
In December, the board mandated that business had to close by 10 a.m. after Butte had a spike in positive COVID-19 infections.
Before making the final decision, the board looked at the county's recent COVID-19 numbers and metrics.
During the meeting, multiple bars and restaurant owners spoke up to discuss the impact the new extended closing time would have on their business.
Drunk'n Miner Saloon and Copper Sprints Casino Co-Owner, Thomas Davis said, "We are extremely excited but we also have a lot of work ahead of us we are all in this together to insure that we still honor the restrictions the mandate face coverings and so we keep our pledge and our honor of social distancing."
The new guidelines went into effect immediately Thursday night.
Although, the health board said they could roll back the time change if Butte has another spike in COVID-19 cases.