Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. * WHERE...Kootenai/Cabinet Region, Flathead/Mission Valleys, Butte/Blackfoot Region and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&