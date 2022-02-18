CONRAD, Mont. - A video making the rounds on social media has some people outraged after a Town Pump employee in Conrad appears to refuse service to the Heart Butte ladies’ basketball team.
This video was taken late Thursday night when the team stopped on their way home from the district basketball tournament.
They stopped to grab some snacks, and say the attendant refused to let them buy anything.
He called the local law enforcement asking for officers to come out and help him get them out of the store.
Bill McGladdery is the Director of Corporate Communications for Town Pump, and he tells us, based on the surveillance video they watched, nothing happened leading up to the team walking in, and he appeared to "just snap."
“No this is not acceptable to all of us at Town Pump we extend our apologies to the students from heart butte for the treatment they received,” McGladdery said.
McGladdery went on to say they are investigating and it will be dealt with by the end of the day, however, because it is a personnel matter, they will not release any further information.
