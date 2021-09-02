Helena boys, girls defeat Butte High in Thursday afternoon soccer matches

BUTTE, Mont. -- Perfect weather set the stage for a Thursday afternoon bout between the Butte High Bulldogs (1-2) and Helena Bengals (1-1), with each side in the boys' game looking to record its second victory of the season.
Helena took an early 2-0 lead when Kyler Smith and Travis Robertson each found the goal less than a minute apart, but Butte's Cameron Tobiness cut the lead in half just seconds later.
Eventually, the Bengals took a 4-1 lead into halftime, and although a late score by Boyd DeWitt gave the Bulldogs life, the Helena defense ultimately held and took home a 4-2 victory.
On the girls' side, Butte entered Thursday 0-3 searching for its first win on the season, while Helena was determined to keep its perfect 2-0 record intact.
And the Bengals did just that, launching eight goals into the Butte net before halftime without allowing a single one. Kaiya Newby added a fabulous corner kick header to extend the lead to 9, before Mia Melton tallied goal number 10 to cement Helena's 10-0 mercy rule victory over the Bulldogs.
Butte High will take the week off before returning home next Thursday to take on Flathead. Meanwhile, Helena will jump right back into it on Saturday, as the Bengals will head home to host Sentinel.