BUTTE, Mont. - The public is being asked to help in trying to identify a car that hit a cyclist and drove off in the area of Western and California Streets.

On May 18, officers spoke to a cyclist who reported a sedan hit him and left.

According to Sheriff Ed Laster, the man reported he was riding his bike northbound on Western Blvd. on the shoulder of the road when a maroon Buick sedan hit his left side.

The man ended up on the hood of the Buick before falling to the ground.

The Buick did not stop and continued northbound.

Sheriff Laster reports the victim possibly suffered injuries to his collar bone and other scrapes and bruises and was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

People are being asked for help in identifying the vehicle described as a red or maroon Buick sedan possibly early 2000s with scratches on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The vehicle will also be missing the passenger side windshield wiper.

If you live in the area of the incident and you have security cameras that may view the street, you are asked to review the footage to see if you have any video that may help in the investigation.

At this time Sheriff Laster says the hit and run is under investigation.