DILLON-In Dillon, one of Montana’s most historic hotels hosted a grand opening ceremony to show off the hotel’s renovations on Wednesday evening.
The iconic Andrus Hotel is located at 33 South Idaho St., in the main old town district of Dillon. The hotel originally opened to the public in 1917 and on Wednesday it opened its doors to the world once again.
Staff at the hotel said they were excited to show off the hotel’s newly remodeled look with a celebration.
At about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, staff at the hotel, the Dillon Chamber of Commerce and residents gathered in front of the historic hotel for the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Afterwards, residents were treated to food, drinks and tours of the hotel and its renovations.
Dr. Paul Micha, the new owner and president of the hotel says the renovations and grand opening have been a few years in the making.
All 12 rooms in the new boutique hotel have new beds, TV’s and a full kitchen for guests. The lobby even has new furniture, a giant fireplace and artwork from local artists.
Dr. Micha adds they’re excited this Dillon icon is back open for business and serving the community.
“The pieces have really come together beautifully and I'm sure like any new business venture the next couple weeks we will have a few hiccups, but I think it's going to work great and the people of the town are supportive,” said Dr. Micha.
The open house ended at about 8 p.m. and Dr. Micha encourages everyone in Dillon and all of Montana to come check out the hotel and its renovations.
He adds you can head over to their website to book a stay.