The following is a press release from the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department:
BUTTE, Mont. - At 11pm on July 3rd, Butte Fire, A-1 Ambulance and Butte Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian accident that had occurred in the 1400 block of West Granite Street in Butte.
Two males, ages 23 and 21, were struck by a vehicle that was westbound on Granite Street. Both males were transported to St. James Healthcare.
The 23-year-old male was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at St. James. The 21-year-old male sustained a lower leg injury that is not life threatening.
Witnesses at the scene of the incident report that the two males were struck by a red Jeep vehicle with a black top. The suspect vehicle was traveling west when it struck the men. After striking the men, the suspect vehicle did not stop and continued west onto Park Street and was last seen turning west at the west end of Park Street, near the Montana Tech HYPER complex.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a red Jeep product with a black top. Witnesses at the scene were uncertain as to whether the Jeep had a hard or soft top.
The identity of the male who was killed is not being released at this time pending notification of family.
Butte Police are continuing to investigate the incident. We are asking anyone who may have video or other information about the incident or suspect vehicle to call Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement at 406-497-1120.
Additional information will be released when it becomes available.
