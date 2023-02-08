BUTTE, Mont. - Charges have been filed against a hockey coach who is accused of raping a minor boy in 2019.
Court documents state Jami Leslie James is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after he knowingly slept with an underage boy at a hotel in Butte back in September of 2019.
James is a hockey coach and offers training camps through his company North American Prep in Whitefish.
SafeSport, an organization that governs player and coach safety for U.S.A. hockey, certified James as a U.S.A. Hockey Coach, however, in 2022, he was issued a temporary suspension for “allegations of misconduct.”
We've emailed SafeSport and are waiting to hear back from them regarding these allegations as well as the suspension.
According to the Flathead County jail roster, James has a $250,000 bail and is being extradited to Butte-Silver Bow County.
