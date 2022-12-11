WHITEHALL, Mont. - Holiday candlelight tours of the entire developed cave route of Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park are starting Friday.
From Dec. 16 through Dec. 18 and Dec. 21 through Dec. 23, the tours will allow visitors to see and enjoy the caverns by the warm, festive glow of candle lanterns.
All tours will be during the day, with a portion of the two-hour walking tour being outdoors along trails that may be snowy.
Park staff will provide tour guides, candles, lanterns and hot drinks. Reservations are required and the cost for the event is $25 for visitors ages 15 and older, and $15 for visitors ages 5 to 14. Nonresident visitors must pay an $8-per-vehicle entrance fee as they enter the park.
All participants must be at least 5 years old.
Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis and must be purchased online here.
