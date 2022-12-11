Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, except up to 3 inches west of Anaconda. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph are expected along Highways 200 and 12 will cause blowing snow that will reduce visibility less than one mile at times. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero between Garrison Junction and MacDonald Pass could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&