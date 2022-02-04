BUTTE, Mont. - Law enforcement is looking for a man last seen in December.
Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement says 56-year-old Shawn Braaten Roane was last seen in Butte on December 19, 2021.
Roane is homeless and possibly living in a four-door maroon Buick Century with Montana license plates 1-50086A.
He is described as being five feet ten inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.
Anyone with information on Roane is asked to contact Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement at 406-497-1120
