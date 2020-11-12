BUTTE - The Butte Silver-Bow Fire Department identified the victim who passed away in the November 3 house fire on Farrell Street as 58-year-old Robert Hoffman.
Hoffman was pulled out of the fire when firefighters arrived and was transported to St. James Hospital in Butte. He was then transferred to Harbor View Medical Center in Seattle where he then passed away.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. At the time of the fire, the owner of the home said the home was a rental and was supposed to be vacant.
Butte Fire Chief Jeff Miller said that determining the cause will take significant time and investigation, as there was major damage and collapse in the home.