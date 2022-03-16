BUTTE, Mont. - Across the country, we are seeing a higher than normal demand for real estate, and inventory is low as people are leaving big urban metropolitan areas and moving to Montana.
It’s no secret that Bozeman and Belgrade are seeing a massive influx but down I-90 are is Butte experiencing the same problem?
We took that question to Berkshire Hathaway in Butte, which has offices across Montana and tracks data in each city. We’ve all noticed the influx of people coming into all of the cities across Montana, but where are they buying?
Katey White with Berkshire Hathaway says the influx of people moving to Butte due to COVID didn’t hit as fast as other cities in the state of Montana but there are more people moving to Butte now.
“It was not immediate I think that our expansion and the number of people that started to come to Butte started in the summer of 2020,” White said, “and it was a little slower than everyone else but I also think we have not slowed down with people come in here because our prices are so much more affordable.”
White explains that you don’t necessarily see new development in Butte but restoration of old historic homes. With that, the restoration generally becomes a rental property.
So when it comes to Bozeman versus Butte, how do they stack up?
According to data from Berkshire Hathaway, just in 2022, both towns say 46% increase in the median sale price in homes.
What does that mean?
In February of 2021, the median home price was $538,000 in Bozeman, in Butte, it was $184,000.
Now factor that 46% increase.
In Bozeman, 46% brings the total to $787,000
In Butte 46% brings the total $267,000
White says that Butte has more single-family homes than Bozeman which helps keep the price in Butte low.
The inventory itself is flying off the shelf in the Bozeman area, only lasting close to six days on the market, whereas Butte is seeing close to 30 days.
Berkshire Hathway says right now one of the biggest reasons people are moving to Butte has to do with the fact that it’s affordable and some people have been priced out of their hometowns like Bozeman, Billings, and Missoula.
