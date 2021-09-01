PHILLIPSBURG, Mont. - Human remains that were found in the Bidwell Gulch area on the Lower Rock Creek in the Welcome Creek Wilderness in 2014 have been identified Wednesday.
According to a release from the Granite County Sheriff's Office, the remains belonged to David Jon Milek of Dallas, Texas, and he was 32-years-old when his family last saw him in 2011.
A hiker encountered skeletal remains in the Welcome Creek Wilderness in summer 2014. However, investigators were not able to identify the remains after a thorough investigation, GCSO said.
In April 2021, the GCSO and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office collaborated with Othram Inc., a DNA laboratory in Texas, to crowdfund DNA testing of Milek's remains.
The Montana State Crime Lab used a DNA sample of Milek's parents and compared their DNA to Milek's; thus confirming the remains were Milek's.
A forensic pathological examination were not able to determine the cause of Milek's death, but GCSO said there is no foul play suspected.