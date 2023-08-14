BUTTE, MT- More than a decade after a pair of legs were found on the side of a road, the person those legs belonged to has been identified according to Butte Sheriff Ed Lester.
Lester says on June 26th, 2012, human remains were found in a bag on the side of Moulton Reservoir Rd north of Butte.
When Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department responded to the scene they discovered two human legs inside the bag.
While the body was in the beginning stages of decomposition, investigators were able to determine that the remains likely belonged to a man.
The detectives believed that the victim had died at another location, but no other remains of the body were ever recovered.
An autopsy was performed, and it was determined that the victim had suffered a substantial previous injury that resulted in the surgical placement of a metal rod into one of his legs.
It was later learned that the rod was a result of a prior motorcycle accident the victim has been involved in.
After failed attempts at trying to identify the individual, it was decided to attempt forensic genetic genealogy to attempt to generate new leads towards identifying the individual.
Investigators sent the forensic evidence to Othram’s Laboratory in Texas and Othram produced a DNA extract that was suitable for testing then Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing was utilized to build a DNA profile.
Othram’s in-house genealogy team used the DNA profile to perform genetic genealogy research.
The man has been identified as Michael Canada who was 46 years old at the time of his death.
Canada was allegedly known to be a drifter and had not been in contact with his family for two years prior to his death.
It was also determined that Canada was never reported as a missing person.
It is believed that Canada was living in Butte prior to his death and may have been employed at one of the local Safeway stores.
The investigation into Canada’s death is ongoing, and Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement is asking anyone who has information about Canada or his death to contact Agent Ryan Eamon with the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation at (406) 444-3874.
