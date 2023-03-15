UPDATE AT 1:42 PM:
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting I-15 south of Dillon has reopened.
Road conditions are reported to be wet Wednesday afternoon on the Montana side, and the Idaho Transportation Department is reporting icy patches between the Montana state line and Dubois.
DILLON, Mont. - I-15 southbound is closed from Dillon to the Idaho state line Wednesday.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map, the closure is due to dangerous conditions on I-15 in Idaho.
The closure is located from mile-markers 0 to 63.8, Idaho state line to Junction Montana 41-Dillon-Exit 63.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.