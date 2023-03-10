I-15 SB closed from Dillon to Idaho state line due to dangerous weather conditions

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Wind gusts of 40 mph or greater. Snow squalls Friday afternoon and evening are expected to cause periods of heavy snow with gusty winds, near zero visibility and rapidly changing travel conditions. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&