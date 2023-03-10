I-15 SB closed from Dillon to Idaho state line due to dangerous weather conditions

Monida Pass, March 10 at 11:52 a.m.

 Photo courtesy of Montana Department of Transportation

DILLON, Mont. - I-15 is closed southbound from Dillon to the Idaho state line due to hazardous weather conditions.

The closure includes Monida Pass.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map, the closure is located from the Idaho State Line to Junction Montana 41-Dillon-Exit 63.

Road conditions include blowing snow, low visibility and severe driving conditions.

I-15 northbound is open to traffic.

