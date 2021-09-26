Homestake Fire

BUTTE, Mont. - Fire crews are responding to a new wildfire at Homestake Pass. 

Portions of I-90 were closed Sunday afternoon, but have since reopened. 

The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Dept. said the Moose Fire has burned 12-15 acres at Homestake Pass, east of Butte.

At one point the fire was reportedly approaching Homestake Lodge and crews deployed structure protection measures. 

Butte-Silver Bow Fire said forward progression of the fire has been mitigated, but spot fires are still burning in the area. 

Forest Service crews, Butte-Silver Bow Fire and other area agencies are responding. Helicopters and other air support will continue to be used as needed.

Additional details will be added as they are available. 

Tags

News For You