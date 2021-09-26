BUTTE, Mont. - Fire crews are responding to a new wildfire at Homestake Pass.
Portions of I-90 were closed Sunday afternoon, but have since reopened.
The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Dept. said the Moose Fire has burned 12-15 acres at Homestake Pass, east of Butte.
At one point the fire was reportedly approaching Homestake Lodge and crews deployed structure protection measures.
Butte-Silver Bow Fire said forward progression of the fire has been mitigated, but spot fires are still burning in the area.
Forest Service crews, Butte-Silver Bow Fire and other area agencies are responding. Helicopters and other air support will continue to be used as needed.
Additional details will be added as they are available.