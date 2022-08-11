BUTTE, MT- Nancy's Pasties will get new life in Butte.
Nancy McLaughlin opened Nancy's Pasty shop back in 1980 and it had a 40 year run. The shop closed in 2021 and the unfortunately McLaughlin passed away in April of 2022.
But her legacy will live on in Butte thanks to Jaylene Udelhoven.
Udelhoven shared on Facebook that she has put her family first since she found out she was going to be a mom and has been a server going on 13 years working at the Montana Club.
Now she’s starting a business venture for herself.
The post reads-
“Well fb friends I have put my family first since I first found out I was ever going to be a mom. I have been a server going on 13 years... and here’s why. It’s so I could make sure I never missed out on one of my girls school functions, been there for drop offs, pick ups, doctors appointments, dance recitals and so on. I will continue to work at the Montana club for now but today is a big deal for me. I signed on the old Nancy’s Pasties and I couldn’t have done it without my husbands backing me up every step of the way. I am so very grateful and beyond blessed and look forward to being a business owner. I will continue to have it as a pasty business and will have Nancy’s old pasty recipe with the help of her son if needed! I will keep everyone posted on an opening day and we look forward to serving all of you! New name….. The Pasty Place”
Udelhoven will be taking a big leap and reopening the Butte icon, “Nancy’s Pasties.”
She signed on to reopen the shop and says she couldn’t have done it without her husband backing her up.
In her Facebook post she says the name will change, it will be “The Pasty Place,” but she says she’s working for McLaughlins family and the shop will future of the iconic old pasty recipe that McLaughlin pioneered.
A reopening date has not yet been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.