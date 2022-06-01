DILLON, Mont. - An Idaho man was sentenced for his role in a case involving the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Yan Fong of Pocatello, Idaho unlawfully bought 11 black bear gall bladders, four black bears, 24 black bear paws, three mountain lions, two mule deer, one elk and seven bobcats in Montana and transported them back to Idaho in 2017 and 2018.
Fong was charged with one felony count of unlawful sale of a game fish, bird, game animal or furbearing animal; and one felony count of unlawful possession, shipment or transport of a game fish, bird, game animal or furbearing animal.
He is facing pending charges for similar conduct in California and Idaho according to FWP.
Yan Fong of Pocatello was sentenced to 10 years with the Montana Department of Corrections with all but 100 days suspended and was ordered to pay a fine of $25,000, as well as court fees. Fong also lost his hunting, fishing and trapping privileges in Montana and 46 other states for six years.
