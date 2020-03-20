BUTTE-As the coronavirus continues to spread, many Montanans are left out of work and out of school and in true Butte style, two women decided to open a pop-up pantry to help those in need.
After just three days, the pantry is already a big hit in Butte and a few dedicated volunteers even use their own cars to deliver goods to those in need.
"Thank you so much, awesome, thank you."
They're tears of joy, as single mom Nikole Rosa receives a box full of food. Rosa is a full time student and works on the Montana Tech campus and with the campus currently on lockdown, she is without a job.
Rosa says with no source of income she is left wondering how she'll get her daughter the daily things she needs. "I constantly have to wonder, how I'm going to pay rent even or how I'm going get the basic necessities of life," said Rosa.
Rosa reached out to the Butte Pantry Popup on Facebook and after hearing her story, volunteers loaded up a box with bread, cereal and some treats for her daughter. The volunteers even delivered the food to her door, to help ease the burden.
"This program has helped me out tremendously, as far as the basic necessities my daughter loves to have everyday," said Rosa.
Everyday necessities are what Val and Kali Smelich are trying to provide those in need, whether they're elderly, immune compromised or just need a helping hand. The duo started the pantry after hearing how many people in the Butte community were struggle to feed their families during the outbreak.
"They just need help getting by until their next paycheck or when they get food stamps again cause someone in the home has been laid off either permanently or temporarily," said Kali Smelich.
In just three days, the Butte pantry has been able to help feed over 80 families in need.
High School students are even volunteering their time off to help at the pantry. Val Smelich's daughter Trinity and her friends have been sorting food and delivering items all over Butte. "There's literally so many people that have nothing at home to eat and we're just able to kind of get donations and everyone is helping out, it's a really great feeling," said Trinity Smelich.
The pantry was approved by the county on Tuesday and Val Smelich says they've already received hundreds of dollars in donations. The group says they accept food items, toiletries and monetary donations to buy supplies.
"And the Butte community is so willing to help and give and everyone is really close and it's amazing to see," said Trinity Smelich.
The group has set up shop at a donated space at the UA Local 41 Training Center at 45 East Silver Street across from Butte High School.
The pantry will be accepting donations there as long as it's needed in Butte.
Val Smelich adds if all goes as planned they hope to open a second pantry in Anaconda.
To donate or if you’re in need of assistance, contact the Butte Pantry Popup on Facebook.