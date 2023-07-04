BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte 4th of July Parade kicks off Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. and Butte residents are gearing up.
Sections of shoulder and sidewalk were closed off with cones and lawn chairs hours before the parade.
There will be 108 floats in the parade this year, led by the Honor Guard, active-duty military members and some veterans. Residents from the Southwest Montana Veterans Home will be walking, as well.
This year’s grand marshall of the parade is Stevie Faulkner, also known as Shoeshine Steve. He has been a Butte icon for years.
The parade starts at the Butte Civic Center and will travel toward I-190, ending at the intersection with Elizabeth Warren Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.