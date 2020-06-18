DEER LODGE-The investigation is still on going in Powell County after an inmate escaped from the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge back on May 30.
Police say 34-year-old Preston Scott Tucker escaped on May 30 from the Work Re-entry Center at the Montana State Prison.
Authorities in Powell County say the investigation is still active with cooperation from Powell County, the Department of Corrections and the US Marshall's Service.
Authorities say leads have been followed up on in multiple states by multiple agencies and authorities say they will continue to follow up on tips as they come in.
Tucker is a while male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 199 lbs.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.